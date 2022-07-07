Standard Protocol (STND) Achieves Market Cap of $613,674.89

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $613,674.89 and $190,951.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00134309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00700807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00034310 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

