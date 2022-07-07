StaFi Trading Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, StaFi has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StaFi has a market cap of $20.31 million and $3.32 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00093751 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017051 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00267085 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00045160 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008965 BTC.

StaFi Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

