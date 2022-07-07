Splintershards (SPS) 1-Day Volume Hits $428,150.00

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, Splintershards has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a total market cap of $36.78 million and approximately $428,150.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001223 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000244 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00102257 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010397 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 847,471,530 coins and its circulating supply is 755,647,492 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

