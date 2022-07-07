SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.64 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.48.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.