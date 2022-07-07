SparksPay Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $22,474.50 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000405 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000155 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000282 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,414,037 coins and its circulating supply is 11,517,147 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.