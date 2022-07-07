Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 119585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.91 million and a PE ratio of -46.67.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

