Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,548 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.59. 21,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.38.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.91.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

