Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Posts Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Simulations Plus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.28. 214,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.73 and a beta of 0.30. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $57.96.
In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $838,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,140,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,728,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $620,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,183,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,307,766.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,749 shares of company stock worth $2,418,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.
