Short Interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Decreases By 16.9%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,330,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 29,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE IBN opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $22.34.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 444.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

