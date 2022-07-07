Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 322 ($3.90) price target on the stock.

LON HAT opened at GBX 344 ($4.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 6.57. H&T Group has a 1 year low of GBX 243.70 ($2.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 381.44 ($4.62). The company has a market capitalization of £137.13 million and a PE ratio of 2,246.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 351.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 321.99.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

