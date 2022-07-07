Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 322 ($3.90) price target on the stock.
LON HAT opened at GBX 344 ($4.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 6.57. H&T Group has a 1 year low of GBX 243.70 ($2.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 381.44 ($4.62). The company has a market capitalization of £137.13 million and a PE ratio of 2,246.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 351.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 321.99.
