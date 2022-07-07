Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $21.89. Approximately 929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 200,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Christopher E. French bought 11,670 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,088.10. Following the purchase, the president now owns 212,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,217.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher E. French bought 10,400 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $201,448.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,251.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,557 shares of company stock valued at $461,875. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

