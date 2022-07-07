SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Shares Up 8%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.55. 20,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 143,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get SenesTech alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

SenesTech ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,241.73% and a negative return on equity of 78.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.