Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Market Cap Hits $169,376.82

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded up 27.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 59.9% against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $169,376.82 and approximately $185,654.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00133805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94% against the dollar and now trades at $120.15 or 0.00571949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00034301 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.