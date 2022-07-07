Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 311,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,624,000. Alibaba Group comprises 1.0% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.12 on Thursday, reaching $123.24. 504,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,173,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $216.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

