Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 202,799 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,799 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.44% of Momentive Global worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,659,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,980,000 after buying an additional 168,534 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,391,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth about $10,553,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth about $2,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNTV. Craig Hallum raised shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Momentive Global stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 29,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,591. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $116.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

