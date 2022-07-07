Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $9.06 Million Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 194.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,137 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,189,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,836,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 20.5% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 71,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.90. 69,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,446. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

