Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Increased by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 224.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 26,152 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.84 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.46.

