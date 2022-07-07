Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.26. The company had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,857. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.