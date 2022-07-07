Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 2.9% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,633,000. Wealth CMT lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,105,000 after purchasing an additional 302,933 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.13. 17,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,604. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.82. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $51.31.

