Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 58,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,297. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

