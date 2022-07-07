SAP (NYSE:SAP) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($125.00) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.18.

NYSE:SAP opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.20.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Research analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SAP by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after acquiring an additional 40,281 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

