S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $80.43. The company had a trading volume of 50,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,754. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.10.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

