S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,650,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,437 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,720,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 50,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167,261. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

