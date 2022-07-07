S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 119,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 61,203 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 82,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 40,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,728. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

