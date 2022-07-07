S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys 201 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.99. 12,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.27. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

