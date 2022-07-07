Rune Market Cap Tops $249,000.66 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for $18.42 or 0.00090226 BTC on major exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $249,000.66 and approximately $2,196.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rune has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,118.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,131.24 or 0.10438615 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00137702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 684.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

