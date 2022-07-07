Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

OTCMKTS:SSREY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,206. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

