Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,535 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 151,176 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $136,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus lowered their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
