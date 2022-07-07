Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 502,736 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,430,374 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 502,736 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Oracle worth $283,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,326 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $71.42. 79,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,276,870. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a market cap of $190.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

