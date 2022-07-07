Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,496 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.32% of MercadoLibre worth $190,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI traded up $19.97 on Thursday, hitting $724.52. 4,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $764.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $991.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.98 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,599.09.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.