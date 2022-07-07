Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $215,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZO traded down $7.69 on Thursday, reaching $2,159.85. 1,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,202. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,029.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,012.88. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,503.30 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

