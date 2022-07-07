Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 656,694 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,231,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Bank of America worth $380,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 8.3% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 8,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 168,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 236,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.65. 574,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,938,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $255.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.57. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

