Richard B. Hancock Sells 5,000 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $80,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $564,272.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CDMO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. 603,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,080. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 27.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $210,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.