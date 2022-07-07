Reviewing East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 46.15% 15.90% 1.49% Pacific Premier Bancorp 42.15% 11.95% 1.61%

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. East West Bancorp pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Pacific Premier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares East West Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $1.90 billion 4.94 $872.98 million $6.32 10.46 Pacific Premier Bancorp $804.59 million 3.55 $339.89 million $3.55 8.47

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Premier Bancorp. Pacific Premier Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of East West Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for East West Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

East West Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.66%. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.38%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than East West Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Pacific Premier Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include mortgage and home equity, commercial and residential real estate, working capital lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, affordable housing loans, asset-based lending, asset-backed finance, project finance, and equipment financing, as well as financing services to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk hedging services; and mobile and online banking services. As of January 27, 2022, it operated approximately 120 locations in the United States and China; full-service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, small business administration (SBA), and SBA paycheck protection program loans; revolving lines or credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and savings account secured loans and auto loans. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, treasury management, and online bill payment services. It operates 61 full-service depository branches located in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

