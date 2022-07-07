Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Renaissance Oil Corp. (CVE:ROE – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 1,991,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,292,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
The company has a market cap of C$190.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.51.
About Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE)
Featured Stories
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.