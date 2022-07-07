Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $707.43.

REGN stock opened at $594.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $639.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total value of $1,366,819.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,099,820.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,487 shares of company stock worth $3,040,882. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after buying an additional 201,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after buying an additional 626,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after buying an additional 325,645 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

