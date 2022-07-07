RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Reaches Market Cap of $176.24 Million

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00282532 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00077660 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00079362 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005069 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

