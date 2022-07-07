RED (RED) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,882.00

RED (RED) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. RED has a market cap of $263,833.69 and $1,882.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00027908 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00245951 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002244 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000739 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

