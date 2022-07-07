Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Up 20.6% in June

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,600 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 2,902,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,405,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,700.00.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.2432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

