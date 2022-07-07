Realio Network (RIO) Price Tops $0.0216 on Major Exchanges

Realio Network (RIO) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $141,689.73 and $54,403.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00132303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.47 or 0.00701965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033938 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

