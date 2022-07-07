Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 320,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,797 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $176.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

