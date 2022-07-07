Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Trading Up 0.3%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 115,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 154,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $353.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,106,000. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 280,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 142,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

