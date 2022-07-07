Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Trading Up 0.3%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 115,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 154,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $353.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.27.
Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter.
About Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radiant Logistics (RLGT)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.