ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URTY. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 31.2% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth $4,727,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of URTY stock traded up $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $43.15. 9,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,439. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.48. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $136.47.

