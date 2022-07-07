ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for 2.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.30% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $15,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

QLD traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 80,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,102. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $94.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.62.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

