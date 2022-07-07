Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Price Up 6%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 148,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 202,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

PSTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 456.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 153,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 47,233 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

