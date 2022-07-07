Polytrade 1-Day Volume Tops $2.36 Million (TRADE)

Polytrade (TRADE) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, Polytrade has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Polytrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.0683 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. Polytrade has a total market cap of $821,043.96 and approximately $2.36 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polytrade Profile

Polytrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,017,404 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Polytrade

