Polker (PKR) Market Cap Achieves $975,549.10

Polker (PKR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a market capitalization of $975,549.10 and $331,666.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00134309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00700807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00034310 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

