Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.56

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.56 and traded as low as C$19.25. Polaris Infrastructure shares last traded at C$20.07, with a volume of 58,721 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on PIF. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on Polaris Infrastructure and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cormark boosted their price target on Polaris Infrastructure from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. The firm has a market cap of C$397.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00.

Polaris Infrastructure ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$20.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Infrastructure Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

