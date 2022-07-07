PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.52 and last traded at $29.52. Approximately 293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 97,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

PHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PLDT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.32.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $972.87 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 24.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

