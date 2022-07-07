Piper Sandler Cuts Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target to $25.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.86.

NYSE:KRG opened at $17.50 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

